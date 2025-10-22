Warm and almost no precipitation: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 23

On Thursday, Ukrainians can expect a moderate warming: daytime temperatures will reach +11 to +16 °C. Only in the northeast will it be cooler - +7…+9 °C. No significant rains are predicted, except for light rain in some places at night and in the morning in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions, writes UNN with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

It will be warm in Ukraine on Thursday. Daytime air temperature will be +11+16 degrees, in Crimea up to +18 degrees. Only in the northeast will it be cooler, +7+9 degrees. Serious rains are unlikely, except for light rain in some places at night and in the morning in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. - she wrote.

Didenko also noted that in the west, north, and center of Ukraine, the southeastern wind will intensify, with gusts reaching 10-14 m/s.

In Kyiv, according to the forecaster, on October 23, insignificant rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning, but no precipitation during the day. The air temperature will warm up to +14 degrees.

Throughout October 24-25, rains will pass through Ukraine, associated with a cyclone over the North Sea and its atmospheric fronts. - Didenko warned

The forecaster added that changes in weather and fluctuations in atmospheric pressure can affect health or mood.

To prevent these troubles, we have family doctors, fluffy cats, hot teas, smart heating, good Ukrainian books, and good people. This is what we will rally around. - she concluded.

