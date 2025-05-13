Wanted "incendiary" content: four more teenagers suffered burns on the roofs of wagons

Four more teenagers aged 14-15 received 60-80% burns to their bodies as a result of attempts to shoot dangerous content for social networks on the roofs of trains, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

The first tragic incident occurred on May 9 in the Kyiv region. A girl born in 2010 climbed onto the roof of a grain carrier that was standing at Bucha station. The consequences are electric shock, more than 80% of body burns.

A similar incident occurred at Khmelnytskyi station: two minors born in 2010 and 2011 climbed onto the roof of a utility train car. Both were electrocuted, receiving 60% and 5% burns to their bodies, respectively.

A few weeks earlier, a teenager in Volyn also climbed onto a railway tank and suffered burns from electric shock under similar circumstances.

Add

UZ reminded that the railway contact network has a voltage of over 27 thousand volts. If a person approaches it closer than 1-1.5 m, an electric arc occurs, which breaks through the air and affects the body. The temperature at the point of impact reaches 15 thousand degrees, as in the center of a lightning strike. This leads to ignition of clothing and body, severe burns, or even instant death.