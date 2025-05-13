$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1192 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8452 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16727 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47208 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34217 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81854 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88764 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85879 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Wanted "incendiary" content: four more teenagers suffered burns on the roofs of wagons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Four teenagers in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Volyn regions received serious burns due to attempts to shoot videos on railway cars. The contact network has a voltage of over 27 thousand volts.

Wanted "incendiary" content: four more teenagers suffered burns on the roofs of wagons

Four more teenagers aged 14-15 received 60-80% burns to their bodies as a result of attempts to shoot dangerous content for social networks on the roofs of trains, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

The first tragic incident occurred on May 9 in the Kyiv region. A girl born in 2010 climbed onto the roof of a grain carrier that was standing at Bucha station. The consequences are electric shock, more than 80% of body burns.

A similar incident occurred at Khmelnytskyi station: two minors born in 2010 and 2011 climbed onto the roof of a utility train car. Both were electrocuted, receiving 60% and 5% burns to their bodies, respectively.

A few weeks earlier, a teenager in Volyn also climbed onto a railway tank and suffered burns from electric shock under similar circumstances.

Add

UZ reminded that the railway contact network has a voltage of over 27 thousand volts. If a person approaches it closer than 1-1.5 m, an electric arc occurs, which breaks through the air and affects the body. The temperature at the point of impact reaches 15 thousand degrees, as in the center of a lightning strike. This leads to ignition of clothing and body, severe burns, or even instant death. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
