Walked under a white flag: occupiers killed two civilians and a dog with FPV drones, prosecutor's office launched an investigation

The occupiers struck with FPV drones and killed two unarmed civilians who were walking under a white flag with a dog. The Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 3, 2025, near the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupyansk district, Russian military personnel struck two unarmed civilians with FPV drones. The victims were walking along the road, holding a white flag, which indicated their non-combatant status. As a result of the targeted attack, they and their dog died on the spot.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, there were no military facilities or positions near the impact site. This cynical crime is another proof of the systematic disregard by the Russian military for the norms of international humanitarian law and the right to life of the civilian population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - stated in the message.

