Walked under a white flag: occupiers killed two civilians and a dog with FPV drones, prosecutor's office launched an investigation

ukenru
11:12 AM • 2674 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13963 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32285 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21404 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75417 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45722 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43345 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35078 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51118 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18730 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 20491 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 19912 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 12635 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24994 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19849 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32298 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 25044 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75428 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51123 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 46198 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 278 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19885 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 25116 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 29407 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 39012 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Walked under a white flag: occupiers killed two civilians and a dog with FPV drones, prosecutor's office launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

On November 3, 2025, near the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupyansk district, occupiers used FPV drones to kill two unarmed civilians who were walking with a white flag, and their dog. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime.

Walked under a white flag: occupiers killed two civilians and a dog with FPV drones, prosecutor's office launched an investigation

The occupiers struck with FPV drones and killed two unarmed civilians who were walking under a white flag with a dog. The Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 3, 2025, near the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupyansk district, Russian military personnel struck two unarmed civilians with FPV drones. The victims were walking along the road, holding a white flag, which indicated their non-combatant status. As a result of the targeted attack, they and their dog died on the spot.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, there were no military facilities or positions near the impact site. This cynical crime is another proof of the systematic disregard by the Russian military for the norms of international humanitarian law and the right to life of the civilian population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- stated in the message.

Occupiers in Donetsk region shot civilians hiding in basements: only one woman survived23.10.25, 13:26 • 3461 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Animals
War in Ukraine