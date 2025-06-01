A photo has appeared on the Internet showing the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, participating in the preparation of the "Pautina" special operation to destroy strategic airfields in the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

The historicity of the moment is off the charts! The photo is charged with new "super cotton" in the Russian Federation. Head of the SBU Malyuk during the special operation "Pautina" - the message to the photo reads.

Let us remind you

In Russia, strategic bombers are burning en masse as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pautina". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Also, UNN reported that thanks to the SBU in the Russian Federation understood the true meaning of the word "demilitarization". At the same time, the special operation "Pautina", as a result of which more than 40 Russian aircraft were destroyed, was prepared for a year and a half.