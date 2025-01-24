Wages and Donald Trump: why Japan raised its key policy rate

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101064 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102170 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110159 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104332 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137334 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103833 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121900 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116874 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 48970 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158259 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34683 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50694 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140919 views
Wages and Donald Trump: why Japan raised its key policy rate

Wages and Donald Trump: why Japan raised its key policy rate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32397 views

The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates to 0.5%, the highest level since 2008, amid rising wages. The central bank is ready to raise rates further to achieve its 2% inflation target.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis and revised its inflation forecasts, emphasizing its confidence that wage growth will keep inflation at 2%, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

This decision was the first rate hike by the Bank of Japan since July last year and was made shortly after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, whose possible actions to raise tariffs create uncertainty for global politicians. 

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates in response to rising wages and prices, emphasizing that there is potential for further increases in borrowing costs until they reach a level that is considered neutral for the economy.

However, he did not specify either the timing or the pace of the next hikes, emphasizing that it would depend on the speed of achieving the inflation target set by the Bank of Japan.

"We don't have any pre-established idea. We will make a decision at each meeting, looking at economic and price developments, as well as risks," he said at a press conference after the decision was made.

NBU raises discount rate: economist explains what will happen to loans23.01.25, 16:59 • 145535 views

At its two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the Bank of Japan raised its short-term interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, a level Japan has not seen in 17 years. The decision was made by 8 votes to 1, with board member Toyoaki Nakamura against.

The Bank of Japan noted that "the likelihood of its forecasts being realized is increasing" as many companies plan to continue steady wage increases during this year's annual negotiations. 

In its statement, the central bank said that it maintains its previous policy guidance, emphasizing its readiness to continue raising interest rates if economic and price forecasts are confirmed. 

At the same time, the statement removed the reference to the need for a thorough analysis of risks associated with foreign markets and economies, which indicates confidence that the stable growth of the US economy will support the Japanese economy, at least for the time being.

"Various data show that the US economy is in good shape. Markets remain stable as the overall direction of Trump's policies becomes clearer," Ueda said.

Recall 

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its key policy rate on January 24 to 14.5%, a 1% increase from the previous rate.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

