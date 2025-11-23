Von der Leyen: EU defines three mandatory principles for Ukraine's peace plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that European allies have agreed on three key principles of a peace plan for Ukraine. This is stated in a statement on the European Commission's website, writes UNN.

Any credible and sustainable peace plan must first and foremost stop the killings and end the war without creating a breeding ground for future conflicts. We have agreed on the essential elements needed for a just and lasting peace and to protect Ukraine's sovereignty. - the statement reads.

Three key principles:

first, borders cannot be changed by force;

second, as a sovereign state, Ukraine cannot have limitations regarding its armed forces that would make the country vulnerable to future attacks and thus undermine European security;

third, the central role of the European Union in ensuring peace for Ukraine must be fully reflected.

Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its destiny. It has chosen a European destiny. This begins with the country's reconstruction, its integration into our single market and our defense industrial base, and, ultimately, accession to our Union. - emphasized the President of the European Commission.

In addition, von der Leyen stressed the need to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Of all the horrors caused by Russia's war, none is as painful as this. Tens of thousands of boys and girls remain captive in Russia. They are scared and miss their loved ones. We must put these children first on the global agenda. - she added.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding ending the war with Russia.

The peace plan will be finally agreed upon during the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This will happen after coordination meetings and negotiations in Geneva.