Volvo recalls 72 thousand new electric cars

Volvo is due to recall 72,000 new copies of the new EX30 electric car in Sweden and the rest of the world. This is reported by the Swedish automobile newspaper Carup, reports UNN.

Details

The reason is that cars may have a malfunction of the center screen, which means that the speedometer is not displayed.

The traditional speedometer in the model is not at the wheel, but on a larger screen to the right of the driver, and it is he who can switch to test mode when starting the car, the newspaper writes.

In Test mode, the speed is not displayed. To fix the error, you need to update the software.