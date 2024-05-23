Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the marines on the holiday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy congratulated the marines on the holiday and thanked them for their work, UNN reports, citing an official statement from the president and from the commander-in-chief.

In this war - both since 2014 and after February 24 - our marines have demonstrated true heroism and resilience. They are strong and one of the most effective soldiers who demonstrate true Ukrainian character and often fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine. I am grateful to all the marine units who are fighting for our country and doing everything to bring Ukraine's victory closer! - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in his telegram.

He also showed photos of Ukrainian soldiers from the 501st Marine Battalion, 37th Separate Marine Brigade, 36th Separate Marine Brigade, 35th Separate Marine Brigade, 406th Separate Artillery Brigade, and 38th Separate Marine Brigade.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi also congratulated the military on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

Today, Ukrainian marines are celebrating their professional holiday in fierce battles with the Russian occupiers in the most difficult parts of the frontline, showing true heroism and resilience. Every day you demonstrate unwavering devotion to your country and your people - he noted.

He also honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for freedom and independence of Ukraine.

Their heroism will not be forgotten, and their memory will always remain in our hearts. We will always be grateful for their sacrifice and courage. I thank each and every Marine for their reliability and loyalty to Ukraine. Your unbreakable and invincible fighting spirit, courage and professionalism are the key to our victory - Syrsky added.

Ukraine celebrates the Naval Infantry Day of the Navy on May 23, in honor of the creation of the Marine Brigade in 1918 by Hetman Pavlo Skoropadsky.

