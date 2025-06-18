Volodymyr Gorbulin: Ukraine has the moral right to create nuclear weapons in alliance with European countries

"The "father" of the Ukrainian rocket and space industry, Volodymyr Horbulin, is convinced that in the context of Russian aggression, Ukraine has the moral right to return to the revision of the Budapest Memorandum and seek a way to create nuclear weapons in alliance with European partners.

He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC, UNN reports.

In a conversation with the publication, Volodymyr Horbulin spoke in support of reviewing the terms of the Budapest Memorandum, especially against the background of a full-scale war. When asked by a journalist about the expediency of this, he replied:

If you had asked me before the start of this war, I would still be thinking. Now I think that we need to return (to the review of obligations under the memorandum, - Ed.), because we have every moral right. Every day and every night, after all the attacks of the Russian air force, and not only the air force, after these night attacks, when the Russian Federation uses all its capabilities, everything that it has in reserve today - he said.

Horbulin also reminded that the main guarantors of Ukraine's security under the memorandum were the USA and Russia. According to him, "it was together with the USA the two main signatories of the Budapest Memorandum".

England was present in Budapest, but it was the third to sign, and France and China signed a little later. Although everyone violated their obligations, although now both England and France are helping us, and China, on the contrary, is probably helping the Russian Federation more, but at the same time, how to say, it denies it - Horbulin noted.

He emphasized that "all countries have failed to fulfill their obligations to some extent." At the same time, Horbulin proposed an alternative strategic idea - uniting efforts with states that are also under constant threat from the Russian Federation regarding the increase of nuclear arsenal.

I think there is another way. This is to unite with the countries of Western Europe, which are constantly feeling the threat of the Russian Federation. Just two or three weeks ago, Polish Prime Minister Tusk said that they would feel better if they had nuclear weapons. This cannot be ignored - the expert noted.

He also commented on the current situation in Britain, which has limitations in the use of its nuclear potential.

Pay attention to how the situation in Great Britain has changed. And this is despite the fact that Great Britain can use nuclear weapons only when the United States gives its consent to this - Horbulin explained.

Regarding France, he emphasized that their nuclear arsenal is not enough.

What about the French nuclear arsenal? They openly stated that it is not enough to stop the Russian Federation if a war between the Russian Federation and Western Europe begins. Therefore, we need to look for allied bridges so that Ukraine can take up its own (nuclear weapons. - Ed.). Considering the scientific school that is in Ukraine, and the fact that Ukraine has enough not only a scientific base. By joining forces with some European country, we can try to take such a step - he summed up.

His co-author and colleague Valentyn Badrak supplemented this opinion, emphasizing the importance of consolidated support from European countries.

There will be no sanctions if the whole of Europe and Britain together decide in a consolidated manner that this is necessary. The French understand that they will not have enough of the French arsenal. And the British actually have a sub-nuclear status. That is, one that they cannot freely use. Therefore, now the factor of Ukraine, the factor of support for Ukraine, is very important for Europe. Moreover, when we say Europe, we already say Ukraine. We are integrated into Europe and we are part of the security and defense-industrial space of Europe - Badrak noted.

86-year-old Volodymyr Horbulin is rightly called the founder of the rocket and space industry in independent Ukraine. In 1994, becoming one of the closest advisers to the then President Leonid Kuchma, he received a strategic mission - to revive the destroyed defense industry, strengthen the Armed Forces and lay the foundation for the development of the space program of the young state.

For many years, Horbulin took an active part in the formation of key state decisions. His role was not limited to the 90s: he remained an important figure in Ukrainian politics in the following decades. In particular, he was a national security advisor to Viktor Yushchenko, Oleksandr Turchynov and Petro Poroshenko.

During the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he headed the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom. In August 2021, for his significant contribution to strengthening statehood, defense capability and the national security system, Horbulin was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Today, Volodymyr Pavlovich works at the National Academy of Sciences, where he holds the position of First Vice-President. In addition to scientific activities, he actively writes books together with his colleague - the director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament, Valentyn Badrak.

In their works, the authors deeply analyze the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, track its dynamics and offer strategic forecasts for the future.

