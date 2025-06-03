$41.620.09
Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy awarded children with the first "Future of Ukraine" awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska met with children affected by the war and presented them with the new "Future of Ukraine" award. Part of the meeting was held in a shelter due to an air raid alert.

Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy awarded children with the first "Future of Ukraine" awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with children who have experienced the trials of war – occupation, deportation, loss. He presented them with the "Future of Ukraine" award, established this year, UNN writes, citing the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

This year we are starting a new tradition – the "Future of Ukraine" award. Every year we will award it to our children – kind, worthy, who have shown themselves in difficult life circumstances and during circumstances caused by the war 

- Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that today he presented this award for the first time to children who have gone through trials such as occupation, deportation and other trials.

Today, this award was presented for the first time. We met with children who have gone through occupation, deportation, and losses. Those who helped others, supported the military, volunteers

 - the President said.

Zelenskyy added that part of the meeting had to be held in a shelter, as an air raid alert began.

There we talked to the children, it was a very sincere and warm conversation. Thank you to every child. And especially to parents and relatives for raising them

 - emphasized the Head of State.

Children's Day in Ukraine will be celebrated on November 2030.05.25, 10:35 • 3058 views

The First Lady, addressing the children, emphasized that heroes are those who do the right thing.

A hero is not one who is not afraid and never cries, but one who, even when afraid, still does the right thing. I want to thank you again for that – for your actions and for who you are

 – Olena Zelenska noted.

The President also emphasized that children are the future of Ukraine and added that he first of all thanks them for their empathy.

Our children are the real future of Ukraine. We are proud that we have such people – with values, with a sense of what is right. Thank you for your actions, for your courage. Most importantly – for your empathy

 - the President summarized.

Reference

The President's Award "Future of Ukraine" is a new state award, which the Head of State approved by his decree on May 29, and the next day issued the first decree on awarding 24 children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that in the future the presentation of this award will become a tradition, because there are many strong, brave and worthy people in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the award "Future of Ukraine" for child heroes has been established - Zelenskyy30.05.25, 23:36 • 3184 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
