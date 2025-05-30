In Ukraine, the award "Future of Ukraine" for child heroes has been established - Zelenskyy

A special award – "Future of Ukraine" will appear in Ukraine for children who have shown bravery and resilience during the full-scale invasion. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of state, next week he and First Lady Olena Zelenska will present the relevant awards for the first time.

To those who helped rescue people. Who showed their own extraordinary resilience. And who we can all be proud of. Next week, we will personally thank them on behalf of the entire Ukraine, and we will make such an award, such gratitude our new tradition - said the President.

He added that "the courage of Ukrainian children, resilience, often – the maturity of our children certainly deserve recognition, gratitude".

Recall

Children's Day will now be celebrated in Ukraine on November 20 - World Children's Day. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 30.

