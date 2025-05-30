In Ukraine, the award "Future of Ukraine" for child heroes has been established - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a new award "Future of Ukraine" for children who showed bravery during the war. The first presentation will take place next week.
A special award – "Future of Ukraine" will appear in Ukraine for children who have shown bravery and resilience during the full-scale invasion. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN informs.
Details
According to the head of state, next week he and First Lady Olena Zelenska will present the relevant awards for the first time.
To those who helped rescue people. Who showed their own extraordinary resilience. And who we can all be proud of. Next week, we will personally thank them on behalf of the entire Ukraine, and we will make such an award, such gratitude our new tradition
He added that "the courage of Ukrainian children, resilience, often – the maturity of our children certainly deserve recognition, gratitude".
Recall
Children's Day will now be celebrated in Ukraine on November 20 - World Children's Day. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 30.
Children's Day: Free Train Tours Open in Kyiv and Lviv 28.05.25, 11:05 • 2098 views