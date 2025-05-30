Children's Day in Ukraine will be celebrated on November 20

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 3296 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 8244 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 14989 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130784 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 157240 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 136745 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 123488 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213584 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106872 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128831 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.7m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 12738 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 10429 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

02:25 AM • 9102 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

03:13 AM • 6148 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 12042 views
Publications

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 3296 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130784 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213584 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 217525 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 293480 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Steve Witkoff

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

White House

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Izium

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 2078 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 111504 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 104171 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 117057 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 174318 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Brent Crude

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

Children's Day in Ukraine will be celebrated on November 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on moving Children's Day to November 20, on World Children's Day. Previously, the holiday was celebrated on June 1, starting in 1998.

Children's Day in Ukraine will be celebrated on November 20

Now in Ukraine, Protection Day will be celebrated on November 20 – World Children's Day. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on May 30, 2025, reports UNN.

In order to affirm the protection of childhood as a national priority of Ukraine, strengthen and unite the efforts of the international community aimed at protecting the rights and best interests of the child, and implement the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, I decree to establish in Ukraine the Day of Protection of Children, which will be celebrated annually on World Children's Day – November 20

- the decree reads.

The document also notes that the previous date for celebrating Children's Day was established back in 1998.

Children's Day: Free Train Tours Open in Kyiv and Lviv 28.05.25, 11:05 • 2036 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$63.07
Bitcoin
$105,725.70
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.06
Золото
$3,325.04
Ethereum
$2,621.20