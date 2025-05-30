Children's Day in Ukraine will be celebrated on November 20

Now in Ukraine, Protection Day will be celebrated on November 20 – World Children's Day. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on May 30, 2025, reports UNN.

In order to affirm the protection of childhood as a national priority of Ukraine, strengthen and unite the efforts of the international community aimed at protecting the rights and best interests of the child, and implement the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, I decree to establish in Ukraine the Day of Protection of Children, which will be celebrated annually on World Children's Day – November 20 - the decree reads.

The document also notes that the previous date for celebrating Children's Day was established back in 1998.

