Vocational education: the Ministry of Education and Science announced that new professions should emerge

Over the next few years, vocational education is expected to undergo many changes. Over the next year, new professions and new curricula are to be introduced. Supervisory boards will appear in vocational education institutions, which will influence educational institutions.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Zavgorodny on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Over the next few years, a lot will change in vocational education. Starting with the fact that the approach to creating curricula will be greatly liberalized. This means that over the next year we hope to see the introduction of new professions and new curricula. - said Zavgorodny.

He also said that supervisory boards would appear in institutions.

Thanks to the fact that supervisory boards will appear in institutions, which will consist mainly of representatives of employers, all these programs will be checked by real employers who hire relevant specialists. From this, the quality of education will undoubtedly improve. At the exit after training, graduates will be expected to undergo an independent assessment. Not just a test in the same educational institution, but passing an exam in an independent qualification center. It can be in another educational institution, perhaps in a college, or with representatives of employers at enterprises. - Zavgorodny said.

He explained that this will allow for greater standardization of learning outcomes, they will be tied to modern professional standards, and the Ministry of Education and Science will check whether graduates achieve these skills and standards. Zavgorodny also commented on situations when students undergo internships with employers only on paper.

It happens differently, and in fact, statistically, it would be wrong to say that it rarely comes to practice (at enterprises - ed.). We know many employers who take whole groups of students, have long cooperated with educational institutions, we talk to them about this. About 10 thousand students in Ukraine are currently studying under dual programs. This means that they spend more time actually practicing with employers than in an educational institution. You (the host - ed.) are right that as of now, employers have very limited influence on decision-making. - Zavgorodny noted.

The Ministry of Education and Science hopes that in the future, through the instrument of supervisory boards, employers will have a significant influence on educational institutions.

First of all, on the curricula, but no less important is that the supervisory board will have an influence on the appointment of the director and the establishment of key performance indicators for him. As well as on the approval of the financial plan of the institution, its development strategy. - said Zavgorodny.

Supplement

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on vocational education (No. 13107-d), which replaces vocational schools and "bursas" with vocational colleges.