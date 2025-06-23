Vitaliy Zaichenko, the chief dispatcher, has been elected chairman of the board of Ukrenergo

The Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" has elected the company's chief dispatcher Vitaliy Zaichenko as the head of the board. This was reported by Andriy Gerus, head of the Verkhovna Rada's energy committee, writes UNN.

The Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" elected V. B. Zaichenko as the head of the company's board. Currently, V. Zaichenko holds the position of the company's chief dispatcher - Gerus reported.

The press service of "Ukrenergo" has not yet responded to a request from UNN for confirmation of this information.

What is known about Vitaliy Zaichenko

The official Ukrenergo website states that Vitaliy Zaichenko was appointed a board member from November 20, 2024. He is responsible for centralized operational and technological management of the IPS of Ukraine, coordination of the parallel operation of the IPS of Ukraine with the ENTSO-E energy association, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted transmission of electricity from generation facilities to energy supply companies, and compliance with Ukraine's energy security requirements. He also ensures the planning of balances and operating modes of the IPS of Ukraine.

"Vitaliy Zaichenko has unique experience in operational and dispatch management of Ukraine's energy system in extreme operating conditions: from the isolated operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine in the first weeks after the full-scale Russian invasion - to the synchronization of the Ukrainian and European energy systems in the midst of the war," the Ukrenergo website says.

It is reported that Zaichenko began his career growth as a qualified specialist from an engineer in the electrical regime optimization service of "Ukrenergo" back in 1996. In particular, he actively participated in research for the creation of the "Burshtyn TPP island" and the possibility of synchronous unification of the IPS of Ukraine with the ENTSO-E energy association.

Zaichenko received engineering education in "electrical power plants" at the National Technical University "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".