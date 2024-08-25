Vitaliy Mandzin is a two-time world champion in junior summer biathlon

At the 2024 Summer Biathlon World Championships, Ukrainian Vitaliy Mandzin won gold in the junior pursuit. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Vitaliy Mandzyn won the last day of competition at the World Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia! - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that having started the pursuit race with a 21-second lead, the Ukrainian never let go of his leadership position and only increased his advantage with each lap.

Despite four misses, three of which Vitaliy made at the last firing line, the standing position, our biathlete was the first to cross the finish line with the Ukrainian flag and made a golden double! - the NOC said.

This award was Vitaliy's fifth in his career at the summer world championships.

