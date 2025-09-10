Violation of Polish airspace: Warsaw immediately convenes Territorial Defense reservists

Due to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, reservists of the country's Territorial Defense Forces may receive a summons for accelerated appearance in 10 voivodeships of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Republic of Poland.

Military personnel may receive a summons for immediate appearance:

up to 6 hours - in Podlaskie, Masovian, Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships;

up to 12 hours - in Pomeranian, Warmian-Masurian, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Lodz, Świętokrzyskie and Lesser Poland voivodeships;

in other voivodeships, a call in less than 24 hours is not planned.

Stay calm and report only military and government messages. If you come across fragments of UAV debris, please do not approach them and report to the police - stated the press service of the Territorial Defense Forces.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Due to this, the airport in Rzeszów was closed, and the airspace over Lublin airport was also closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace.