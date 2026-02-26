Vinnytsia region suffered a Russian attack, there is a victim

t.me/NataliaZabolotna_VinODA

In Vinnytsia region, as a result of a Russian attack, one person was injured, and about 20 residential buildings were damaged, reported on Thursday the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, on Telegram, writes UNN.

About 20 residential buildings in Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Unfortunately, a woman was injured. She is already receiving the necessary assistance. - Zabolotna reported.

According to her, in the damaged buildings, windows and doors were blown out, and roofs were damaged. In some premises, walls cracked.

Russian drone damages houses and injures person in Kirovohrad region