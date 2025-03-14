Viktor Yelenskyi was reappointed as the head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics for the third time
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reappointed Viktor Yelenskyi as the head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience. A Deputy Minister of Social Policy has also been appointed.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Viktor Yelenskyi as the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience for the third time in a row. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet appointed Viktor Yelenskyi as the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, and Anatoliy Komirny as the Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.
... Yelenskyi Viktor Yevhenovych as the Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (from March 27, 2025 for a term not exceeding 12 months from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law, but not longer than until March 26, 2026)
Addition
In June 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers established the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience. In December 2022, the Cabinet appointed Yelenskyi as the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience instead of Olena Bohdan.
In March 2023, the Cabinet re-appointed Yelenskyi as the head of the DESS until March 2024.
On March 15, 2024, the government re-appointed Yelenskyi as the head of the DESS until March 26, 2025 for the second time.
Reminder
In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill No. 8371 on the prohibition of the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation.
According to the law, it is the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience that determines which foreign religious organizations may be banned in Ukraine.