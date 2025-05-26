Video with a "slap": Macron said that he and his wife were joking when she raised her hands to his face

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 3484 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12925 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 23664 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 43604 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 62896 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62396 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 71445 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 82066 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78538 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84247 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
83%
746mm
Popular news

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 34482 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 81713 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 55793 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 26005 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 11817 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 400246 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 436890 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 388318 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 479025 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 555754 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 157870 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 261647 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 97974 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 91700 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 93777 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Video with a "slap": Macron said that he and his wife were joking when she raised her hands to his face

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the video with his wife, where she allegedly slaps him, was a joke. He added that the incident was exaggerated by pro-Russian media.

Video with a "slap": Macron said that he and his wife were joking when she raised her hands to his face

French President Emmanuel Macron explained the scene between him and his wife, an excerpt of which was captured by journalists the day before through the newly opened door of the plane in Vietnam. He said it was a joke, and it is typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to joke around. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

We are joking and joking with my wife. And it becomes a kind of geoplanetary catastrophe

 – he said, adding that the incident was exaggerated.

Details

His office offered a similar explanation earlier.

It was a moment when the president and his wife relaxed for the last time before the start of the trip, laughing. It is a moment of complicity. But this was enough to give conspiracy theorists a reason for new reflections

- Macron's administration said, commenting on the negative rumors that have already been spread by media hostile to the president, mostly pro-Russian.

Let us remind

Journalists captured on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of a tour of Southeast Asian countries. A video circulated around the world of Macron receiving a slap from his wife as he exited the plane.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Vietnam
Emmanuel Macron
France
Brent
$63.93
Bitcoin
$109,613.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,367.19
Ethereum
$2,549.35