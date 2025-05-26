Video with a "slap": Macron said that he and his wife were joking when she raised her hands to his face

French President Emmanuel Macron explained the scene between him and his wife, an excerpt of which was captured by journalists the day before through the newly opened door of the plane in Vietnam. He said it was a joke, and it is typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to joke around. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

We are joking and joking with my wife. And it becomes a kind of geoplanetary catastrophe – he said, adding that the incident was exaggerated.

Details

His office offered a similar explanation earlier.

It was a moment when the president and his wife relaxed for the last time before the start of the trip, laughing. It is a moment of complicity. But this was enough to give conspiracy theorists a reason for new reflections - Macron's administration said, commenting on the negative rumors that have already been spread by media hostile to the president, mostly pro-Russian.

Let us remind

Journalists captured on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of a tour of Southeast Asian countries. A video circulated around the world of Macron receiving a slap from his wife as he exited the plane.