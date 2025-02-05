Victims of fugitive agribaron Serhiy Tarasov's land scam tell details

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64156 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102361 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105752 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123435 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129486 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106369 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102854 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90037 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112029 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106457 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18890 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123435 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162463 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5058 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112029 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138468 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140244 views
Victims of fugitive agribaron Serhiy Tarasov's land scam tell details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26423 views

I&U Group owner Sergiy Tarasov was put on the international wanted list for a scheme to misappropriate state land by forging military documents. More than 80 people were affected, and the value of the misappropriated plots is estimated at UAH 9.5 million.

Serhiy Tarasov, an agricultural baron from Kirovohrad region and owner of the I&U Group agricultural holding, who is suspected of misappropriating state land, has been put on the international wanted list. The case also involves eight other people, including employees of the State Geocadastre and notaries. This is stated in the story of “Apostrophe TV”, reports UNN.

In addition to Tarasov, eight other suspects have reportedly been notified of suspicion, including officials of companies controlled by the businessman, one of the heads of the State Geocadastre in Kirovohrad region, private notaries and their intermediaries. They are charged with abuse of office and money laundering.

One of the victims of the agribaron's land scam  is a marine Ivan Morozov. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the man stood up to defend our country. He served in the legendary 35th Marine Brigade. After numerous injuries at the front, the man was discharged from the service.

In '24, I started dealing with these bureaucratic issues. I went to apply, knowing that I was obliged to get land as a combatant. I wrote an application and waited

- The soldier says.
Image

About two weeks later, the man received a phone call and was told that he, as a combatant, had allegedly received the land several years ago and then sold it to an agribusinessman from Kirovohrad region, Serhiy Tarasov.

The law enforcement agencies came to me and said, “You served in 2018, defending your homeland. And I said no. In '22, when the full-scale war began, I went to defend my homeland. And they say that in 2018 I received land and sold it to some businessman. I was so shocked to hear this that my hair stood on end. I had already served in the ATO in '18, and this land was registered to me

- The marine said. 
Image

Ivan Morozov is not the only one whose documents were forged and used for enrichment. When the soldier started asking around among his comrades, dozens of people had a similar situation.

“But there is something in common in these cases - Sergey Tarasov is involved in all of them. He is the owner of the I&U Group agricultural holding,” the journalists note. It is he who law enforcement suspects of organizing a scheme to withdraw land from state ownership.

During investigative actions and forensic examinations, the seizure of land plots with an estimated value of UAH 9.5 million was confirmed. It was carried out by using the data of individuals. These are more than 80 people. Forging statements from these individuals that they were allegedly ATO participants who had received their land ownership privileges

- said Vadym Kharkevych, deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police.

This is just one of the episodes of the criminal group's activities, which will soon go to trial. However, the main suspect is unlikely to appear in court because he has fled Ukraine and is hiding abroad.

Image

According to Harkevych, at the stage of pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, Tarasov evaded the investigation and court. There was information that he had left the territory of Ukraine back in '23. Therefore, the proceedings against him and two other defendants were separated and suspended in connection with the search for Tarasov. He was also put on the international wanted list. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Sergei Tarasov himself avoids communicating with Ukrainian journalists, instead hiring PR and lobbyists in the United States to present the criminal case as persecution.

While the investigation is ongoing, the fate of the land of the victims, including the defenders of Ukraine, remains unknown. The plots have been seized for the duration of the investigation.

Previously

It has become known that  criminal episodes of Tarasov's group are being investigated for misappropriation of about 12 thousand hectares of state land worth over UAH 400 million. The defendants forged ATO certificates, powers of attorney and other documents and, in collusion with notaries, re-registered the plots to front persons, and then to Serhiy Tarasov.

In January 2024, Tarasov was put on the wanted list in Ukraine. Later, the suspect's lawyers confirmed that he was hiding abroad and had no plans to return. Instead, Tarasov hired lobbyists and PR specialists in the United States to talk about “corruption in Ukraine” and present Tarasov as a victim of persecution.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising