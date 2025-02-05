Victims of fugitive agribaron Serhiy Tarasov's land scam tell details

Serhiy Tarasov, an agricultural baron from Kirovohrad region and owner of the I&U Group agricultural holding, who is suspected of misappropriating state land, has been put on the international wanted list. The case also involves eight other people, including employees of the State Geocadastre and notaries. This is stated in the story of “Apostrophe TV”, reports UNN.

In addition to Tarasov, eight other suspects have reportedly been notified of suspicion, including officials of companies controlled by the businessman, one of the heads of the State Geocadastre in Kirovohrad region, private notaries and their intermediaries. They are charged with abuse of office and money laundering.

One of the victims of the agribaron's land scam is a marine Ivan Morozov. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the man stood up to defend our country. He served in the legendary 35th Marine Brigade. After numerous injuries at the front, the man was discharged from the service.

In '24, I started dealing with these bureaucratic issues. I went to apply, knowing that I was obliged to get land as a combatant. I wrote an application and waited - The soldier says.

About two weeks later, the man received a phone call and was told that he, as a combatant, had allegedly received the land several years ago and then sold it to an agribusinessman from Kirovohrad region, Serhiy Tarasov.

The law enforcement agencies came to me and said, “You served in 2018, defending your homeland. And I said no. In '22, when the full-scale war began, I went to defend my homeland. And they say that in 2018 I received land and sold it to some businessman. I was so shocked to hear this that my hair stood on end. I had already served in the ATO in '18, and this land was registered to me - The marine said.

Ivan Morozov is not the only one whose documents were forged and used for enrichment. When the soldier started asking around among his comrades, dozens of people had a similar situation.

“But there is something in common in these cases - Sergey Tarasov is involved in all of them. He is the owner of the I&U Group agricultural holding,” the journalists note. It is he who law enforcement suspects of organizing a scheme to withdraw land from state ownership.

During investigative actions and forensic examinations, the seizure of land plots with an estimated value of UAH 9.5 million was confirmed. It was carried out by using the data of individuals. These are more than 80 people. Forging statements from these individuals that they were allegedly ATO participants who had received their land ownership privileges - said Vadym Kharkevych, deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police.

This is just one of the episodes of the criminal group's activities, which will soon go to trial. However, the main suspect is unlikely to appear in court because he has fled Ukraine and is hiding abroad.

According to Harkevych, at the stage of pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, Tarasov evaded the investigation and court. There was information that he had left the territory of Ukraine back in '23. Therefore, the proceedings against him and two other defendants were separated and suspended in connection with the search for Tarasov. He was also put on the international wanted list. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Sergei Tarasov himself avoids communicating with Ukrainian journalists, instead hiring PR and lobbyists in the United States to present the criminal case as persecution.

While the investigation is ongoing, the fate of the land of the victims, including the defenders of Ukraine, remains unknown. The plots have been seized for the duration of the investigation.

Previously

It has become known that criminal episodes of Tarasov's group are being investigated for misappropriation of about 12 thousand hectares of state land worth over UAH 400 million. The defendants forged ATO certificates, powers of attorney and other documents and, in collusion with notaries, re-registered the plots to front persons, and then to Serhiy Tarasov.

In January 2024, Tarasov was put on the wanted list in Ukraine. Later, the suspect's lawyers confirmed that he was hiding abroad and had no plans to return. Instead, Tarasov hired lobbyists and PR specialists in the United States to talk about “corruption in Ukraine” and present Tarasov as a victim of persecution.