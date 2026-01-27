Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that very good events are taking place between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

"We are looking at revolutionary events taking place in Ukraine and Russia. We are seeing very good events taking place between Ukraine and Russia," he said. - Trump said.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a conversation, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and security in the Arctic. The leaders agreed on the need for a lasting ceasefire and support for Ukraine.