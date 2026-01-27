$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 8540 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 10359 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 17855 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 15306 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 30436 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 20357 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16121 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 28549 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26837 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 900 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 2538 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 8450 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 16114 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 29581 views
The Diplomat

Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

US President Donald Trump stated that very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia. He also discussed the war in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

US President Donald Trump said that very good events are taking place between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

"We are looking at revolutionary events taking place in Ukraine and Russia. We are seeing very good events taking place between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

- Trump said.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a conversation, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and security in the Arctic. The leaders agreed on the need for a lasting ceasefire and support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Ukraine