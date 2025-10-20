Verstappen can fight for a fifth consecutive title: he more than halved the gap to the Formula 1 leader

instagram.com/maxverstappen1

Racing driver Max Verstappen is making history with every race and could stage one of the greatest comebacks in Formula 1 history, according to two team principals who have worked closely with the four-time world champion, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

At the end of August, the Dutch driver was 104 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and would have scoffed at anyone who seriously suggested he still had a chance at a fifth consecutive title. "I would have told him he was an idiot," the driver told reporters on Sunday.

After three wins in the last four races, he is now 40 points behind the Australian - still a significant gap - and poses a serious threat.

If Verstappen were to take the lead, it would be an unprecedented turnaround, even considering the change in scoring systems, the publication writes.

"I think watching Max drive is watching history being made," Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies told reporters after Verstappen completed a perfect weekend, taking a double pole position in the US sprint and Grand Prix.

Asked if he thought Verstappen could make up the remaining distance, Sauber principal Jonathan Wheatley, who was previously Red Bull's team manager and sporting director, said it was possible if there were points available.

"Is it possible? Usually not. But Max tends to rewrite the rules for himself and has done so throughout his career," he added.

Verstappen told reporters that there is definitely a chance.

"I know we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance, so that's what we need to focus on," he said.

"The fight is very close, and only attention to detail will matter. We need to try to set up the car as best as possible every weekend and not make mistakes. So that's what we will try to do," the driver noted.

Starting with Mexico next week.

