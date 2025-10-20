$41.730.10
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
08:37 AM • 17766 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 43459 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 23788 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 26910 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 9852 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25068 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25951 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64680 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108534 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Verstappen can fight for a fifth consecutive title: he more than halved the gap to the Formula 1 leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Racing driver Max Verstappen, after three wins in the last four races, has reduced the gap to Oscar Piastri to 40 points. Team principals believe he is capable of an unprecedented turnaround in the fight for a fifth title.

Verstappen can fight for a fifth consecutive title: he more than halved the gap to the Formula 1 leader
instagram.com/maxverstappen1

Racing driver Max Verstappen is making history with every race and could stage one of the greatest comebacks in Formula 1 history, according to two team principals who have worked closely with the four-time world champion, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

At the end of August, the Dutch driver was 104 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and would have scoffed at anyone who seriously suggested he still had a chance at a fifth consecutive title. "I would have told him he was an idiot," the driver told reporters on Sunday.

After three wins in the last four races, he is now 40 points behind the Australian - still a significant gap - and poses a serious threat.

If Verstappen were to take the lead, it would be an unprecedented turnaround, even considering the change in scoring systems, the publication writes.

"I think watching Max drive is watching history being made," Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies told reporters after Verstappen completed a perfect weekend, taking a double pole position in the US sprint and Grand Prix.

Asked if he thought Verstappen could make up the remaining distance, Sauber principal Jonathan Wheatley, who was previously Red Bull's team manager and sporting director, said it was possible if there were points available.

"Is it possible? Usually not. But Max tends to rewrite the rules for himself and has done so throughout his career," he added.

Verstappen told reporters that there is definitely a chance.

"I know we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance, so that's what we need to focus on," he said.

"The fight is very close, and only attention to detail will matter. We need to try to set up the car as best as possible every weekend and not make mistakes. So that's what we will try to do," the driver noted.

Starting with Mexico next week.

Ukrainian racer Bondarev achieved a historic victory in Formula 4 at the Italian circuit03.08.25, 17:58 • 4455 views

