Ukrainian racer Bondarev achieved a historic victory in Formula 4 at the Italian circuit
16-year-old Ukrainian driver Oleksandr Bondarev from the Prema Racing team won a Formula 4 race in Italy for the first time in history. He overtook his teammate three minutes before the finish, securing his debut victory.
In the third race of the fifth stage of the Italian Formula 4, held in the Italian city of Imola, 16-year-old Prema Racing team pilot Oleksandr Bondarev won the Formula 4 race for the first time. The Ukrainian racer overtook his teammate Kean Nakamura-Berta three minutes before the finish line, thus securing the victory.
It should be noted that at the beginning, the race did not go well for Bondarev, and Kean Nakamura-Berta started from the second position and accelerated better. However, Bondarev made a decisive overtake and held the first position until the end.
