Ukrainian racer Bondarev achieved a historic victory in Formula 4 at the Italian circuit

Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 65151 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 113567 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 69778 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 131823 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 301671 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 262555 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 126935 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 111285 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 207083 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76900 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Earthquake strikes New York: people felt tremors in several areas of the cityPhotoAugust 3, 05:10 AM • 5696 views
"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoAugust 3, 07:21 AM • 7032 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"August 3, 07:32 AM • 30521 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 45656 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel09:08 AM • 12460 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 46049 views
Ukrainian racer Bondarev achieved a historic victory in Formula 4 at the Italian circuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

16-year-old Ukrainian driver Oleksandr Bondarev from the Prema Racing team won a Formula 4 race in Italy for the first time in history. He overtook his teammate three minutes before the finish, securing his debut victory.

Ukrainian racer Bondarev achieved a historic victory in Formula 4 at the Italian circuit

Ukrainian Prema Racing team pilot won the Formula 4 race for the first time in history.

UNN reports with reference to pilot.bondarev and tribuna.

Details

In the third race of the fifth stage of the Italian Formula 4, held in the Italian city of Imola, 16-year-old Prema Racing team pilot Oleksandr Bondarev won the Formula 4 race for the first time. The Ukrainian racer overtook his teammate Kean Nakamura-Berta three minutes before the finish line, thus securing the victory.

It should be noted that at the beginning, the race did not go well for Bondarev, and Kean Nakamura-Berta started from the second position and accelerated better. However, Bondarev made a decisive overtake and held the first position until the end.

Recall

Starting from the 2026 season, the number of teams in Formula 1 will increase to 11.

Apple's "Formula 1" film grossed $144 million worldwide, becoming the company's biggest debut.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Apple Inc.