Verkhovna Rada prepares for large-scale personnel changes in the government on July 17 - Zheleznyak

On Thursday, July 17, a series of events related to reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ministers are planned in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

From 9:00 to 10:00, three parliamentary committees will work in parallel:

Committee on National Security and Defense - consideration of the candidate for Minister of Defense (Denys Shmyhal);

Committee on Foreign Policy - consideration of the candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs (Andriy Sybiha);

Conciliation Council with the participation of Yulia Svyrydenko.

From 09:45 to 10:10, a meeting of the Committee on State Power will take place, at which the candidacy of Yulia Svyrydenko for the post of Prime Minister will be considered.

From 10:30 to 12:00, the Voting Hour for the new Prime Minister will take place in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Speeches by the President, the candidate for Prime Minister, representatives of factions, and a co-report from the committee are expected. The time allotted for these events is 1 hour.

From 12:00 to 13:30, the "Servant of the People" faction will present the rest of the Cabinet of Ministers (without the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) – this will take place in the conference hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 13:30 to 14:00, a meeting of the Committee on State Power chaired by Olena Shuliak will take place. The consideration of the personal composition of the Government, except for defense and foreign affairs, is planned.

From 14:00 to 18:00, a large vote for the entire Government will take place. Candidates are presented by the Prime Minister, followed by short speeches - and then an immediate vote, for the package.

Also, around this time, separately will take place:

vote for the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Andriy Sybiha);

vote for the Minister of Defense (Denys Shmyhal).

Recall

Yesterday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. With this, the parliament automatically dismissed the entire Cabinet of Ministers. Today, parliamentarians plan to start filling positions in the government.