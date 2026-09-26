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Variable cloudiness, no significant precipitation: The Hydrometeorological Center issued a forecast for September 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On September 26, variable cloudiness with no significant precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. It will be sunny in Kyiv, with temperatures reaching 19°C during the day.

Variable cloudiness, no significant precipitation: The Hydrometeorological Center issued a forecast for September 26

On Saturday, September 26, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected; in the southwest of the country, there will be fog in places in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, at 5–10 m/s. The temperature will be 16–21° during the day; in the Carpathians, 8–13°

- the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be sunny on Saturday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 17–19° during the day.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries20.09.26, 18:43 • 21092 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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