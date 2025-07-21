Variable cloudiness and rain: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week

On Monday, July 21, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places in Ukraine, except for the southern and southeastern parts.

Wind is western, south-western, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature is 23-28°, in Zakarpattia, in the southern part and eastern regions 29-34°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings, and rain is expected during the day. Air temperature - 25-27°.

