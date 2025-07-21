Variable cloudiness and rain: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week
Kyiv • UNN
On July 21, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in places, except for the southern and southeastern parts. Daytime air temperature will be 23-28°, in Zakarpattia, the south and east up to 29-34°.
On Monday, July 21, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places in Ukraine, except for the southern and southeastern parts.
Wind is western, south-western, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature is 23-28°, in Zakarpattia, in the southern part and eastern regions 29-34°.
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings, and rain is expected during the day. Air temperature - 25-27°.
