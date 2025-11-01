Variable cloudiness and dry weather, fogs in places: weather forecast for November 2

Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. In some places, except for the western regions, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa, fogs are predicted at night and in the morning. The daytime temperature will reach 11–16°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and the south of Odesa region up to 18°. This was reported by Ukrhydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, except for the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions, fog at night and in the morning. Wind mostly southerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius, during the day 11-16°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the south of Odesa region up to 18°.

Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Fog at night and in the morning. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 1-6° Celsius, during the day 11-16°;

in Kyiv at night 4-6° Celsius, during the day 11-13°.

Weather on the first day of November: which regions of Ukraine will see rain