Vance denies Trump's defeat in 2020 election
US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said he does not believe Trump will be defeated in the 2020 election. He claims that there were “serious problems” in that election, but did not provide evidence.
Republican vice presidential candidate James David Vance denied Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election when asked about it at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said he believed the claims that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election.
Answering questions from journalists during a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Vance said the following:
In the 2020 elections, I answered this question directly a million times. no! I think there will be serious problems in 2020... So, did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020?
Vance came to attention when he repeatedly dodged questions during his first and likely only televised duel against his Democratic rival, Tim Walz, on October 1. Since then, he has never given a clear answer, despite repeated requests.
Presidential candidate Trump continues to claim that he lost the 2020 election to Democrat and current President Joe Biden only because of large-scale election fraud. However, over the past four years, he has not presented a single legally credible piece of evidence to support this claim.
