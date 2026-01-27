$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 20123 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 18362 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 24662 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 23404 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 38523 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25097 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 49738 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22599 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41858 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Valeriya Force revealed how she worked with a two-time Grammy winner on a track for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Ukrainian singer Valeriya Force, a participant in the Eurovision 2026 National Selection, spoke about the creation of the song "Open Our Hearts". Grammy winner sound producer Vinnie Venditto and singer Jamala contributed to its authorship.

Valeriya Force revealed how she worked with a two-time Grammy winner on a track for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Ukrainian singer Valeriya Force, who is one of the ten participants in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine, revealed who co-authored her composition "Open Our Hearts", with which she plans to represent Ukraine at the international song contest. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview given by the artist to Radio Promin.

Details

Valeria Force, a participant in the national selection for Eurovision, frankly admitted that this year is not her first attempt to conquer the selection. The celebrity noted that she had applied back in 2017, but did not make it to the longlist then. However, her career subsequently improved, an international project was created in the USA, but the performer's desire to be heard in her native country did not leave her.

Eventually, the girl decided to apply for the national selection and discussed the idea for the competition song with her star team. However, there was no such track then, only sketches. As it turned out, in the future, the famous sound producer Vinnie Venditto, who works with the most famous world stars and is a Grammy winner, contributed to the mixing and arrangement of the composition.

I was driving, inspiration came to me, and I sang the track. My mother got into the car and asked: "Is this a song for Eurovision?". And I realized that yes, it was. Then I came to the studio and started working with the very famous sound producer Vinnie Venditto. He has received two Grammy Awards and collaborates with Rihanna and Eminem.

- the singer noted.

In addition, the performer spoke about some moments of creating "Open Our Hearts".

The phrase "I'm in every woman" immediately came to me. I understood what I would sing about. I knew I wanted to talk about female power. We didn't rework the melody, but we changed the Ukrainian part together with Jamala. We made it even more of a hit.

- the star summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk will be one of the hosts of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. Tymur Miroshnychenko will host the show with her, and Anna Tulyeva will be the host of the pre-show.

