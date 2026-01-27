Valeriya Force revealed how she worked with a two-time Grammy winner on a track for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Ukrainian singer Valeriya Force, who is one of the ten participants in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine, revealed who co-authored her composition "Open Our Hearts", with which she plans to represent Ukraine at the international song contest. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview given by the artist to Radio Promin.

Valeria Force, a participant in the national selection for Eurovision, frankly admitted that this year is not her first attempt to conquer the selection. The celebrity noted that she had applied back in 2017, but did not make it to the longlist then. However, her career subsequently improved, an international project was created in the USA, but the performer's desire to be heard in her native country did not leave her.

Eventually, the girl decided to apply for the national selection and discussed the idea for the competition song with her star team. However, there was no such track then, only sketches. As it turned out, in the future, the famous sound producer Vinnie Venditto, who works with the most famous world stars and is a Grammy winner, contributed to the mixing and arrangement of the composition.

I was driving, inspiration came to me, and I sang the track. My mother got into the car and asked: "Is this a song for Eurovision?". And I realized that yes, it was. Then I came to the studio and started working with the very famous sound producer Vinnie Venditto. He has received two Grammy Awards and collaborates with Rihanna and Eminem. - the singer noted.

In addition, the performer spoke about some moments of creating "Open Our Hearts".

The phrase "I'm in every woman" immediately came to me. I understood what I would sing about. I knew I wanted to talk about female power. We didn't rework the melody, but we changed the Ukrainian part together with Jamala. We made it even more of a hit. - the star summarized.

