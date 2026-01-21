Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song

$43.180.08
03:14 PM • 2868 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 5850 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 7518 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 17922 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 24696 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 18040 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20009 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 37998 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57136 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49136 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 24953 views
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth childJanuary 21, 07:22 AM • 9062 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM • 21992 views
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 4940 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 18261 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One02:44 PM • 5850 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 17922 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 18475 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 24696 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 46526 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideo03:49 PM • 356 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 18475 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 25084 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 23182 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 29111 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Norwegian singer Alexander Rybak is participating in the national selection for Eurovision with the song "Rise". He already won in 2009 and performed in 2018.

Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song

Popular Norwegian singer and violinist Alexander Rybak wants to participate in the international song contest "Eurovision" again. The artist has become one of the participants in the local selection. Rybak will compete for the honorable right to represent Norway with the song "Rise", writes UNN.

It is worth noting that Alexander remains true to himself, as his new composition, like the famous "Fairytale", with which the singer won Eurovision 2009, has violin motifs. By the way, this is not the first time Alexander has tried to make a loud return to Eurovision. In particular, he already performed at the contest in 2018 with the song "That's How You Write a Song". However, at that time the artist took only 15th place.

Undoubtedly, Alexander gained his worldwide popularity after winning Eurovision in Russia. For a long time, the performer remained the leader among the winners in terms of points, until the scoring system was changed at the contest. In addition, the singer's live performance has already gathered over 120 million views.

Rybak's new competition track can already be fully listened to on his YouTube channel. And whether Alexander will be able to conquer "Eurovision" again and return to the song contest for the third time will be known after the results of the Norwegian selection.

Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection20.01.26, 16:39 • 34415 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
Musician
Norway