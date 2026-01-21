Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song

Popular Norwegian singer and violinist Alexander Rybak wants to participate in the international song contest "Eurovision" again. The artist has become one of the participants in the local selection. Rybak will compete for the honorable right to represent Norway with the song "Rise", writes UNN.

It is worth noting that Alexander remains true to himself, as his new composition, like the famous "Fairytale", with which the singer won Eurovision 2009, has violin motifs. By the way, this is not the first time Alexander has tried to make a loud return to Eurovision. In particular, he already performed at the contest in 2018 with the song "That's How You Write a Song". However, at that time the artist took only 15th place.

Undoubtedly, Alexander gained his worldwide popularity after winning Eurovision in Russia. For a long time, the performer remained the leader among the winners in terms of points, until the scoring system was changed at the contest. In addition, the singer's live performance has already gathered over 120 million views.

Rybak's new competition track can already be fully listened to on his YouTube channel. And whether Alexander will be able to conquer "Eurovision" again and return to the song contest for the third time will be known after the results of the Norwegian selection.

