Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 14

Today, February 14, marks the most romantic holiday of the year - St. Valentine's Day, UNN reports.

There are several legends about the origin of this holiday. The most common one describes events that took place in the third century.

The Roman Emperor Claudius II believed that young men without wives and children were much better warriors. Therefore, he issued a decree prohibiting young men from marrying and starting families.

But this could not stop the hearts of the lovers. The warriors and their chosen ones were secretly married by a priest named Valentіn.

Claudius II was informed about the priest. The emperor was furious and ordered the priest to be captured and executed.

It is believed that Valentine was beheaded in February 270.

The first heart-shaped valentines were given by lovers in Europe in the eighteenth century. The holiday began to gain gradual popularity in the nineteenth century.

Ukraine began celebrating Valentine's Day in the mid-1990s.

In contrast to Valentine's Day, today is the International Day of Loneliness.

This is an event for people who value their individuality, inner harmony, and personal space. But at the same time, they are looking for true love and sincere feelings, rather than preferring short-term relationships.

Today, there are two holidays for book lovers. In particular, in 2006, Australia launched Library Lovers' Day.

The event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable role that libraries play in our society, the dedication of librarians and the love of books and reading.

In the United States, in turn, Book Giving Day was introduced in 2012. The purpose of the event is to remind people that a good book is still one of the best and most valuable gifts.

February 14 is also the Day of Pygmy Chimpanzees (bonobos).

These cute animals share 98.7% of their genetic makeup with humans. Bonobos are distinguished from common chimpanzees by their more peaceful nature, matriarchal society, and complex social relationships.

Today is also the Ferris Wheel Day.

This attraction was designed by American engineer George Ferris and presented in 1893 at an exhibition in Chicago.

The tallest Ferris wheel was built for the Dubai World Expo. It is 210 meters high.

In addition, on February 14, many countries around the world are holding events to mark World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day.

Congenital heart disease is one of the leading causes of infant mortality. According to statistics, 1% of newborns are diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Cyril the Equal-to-the-Apostles, who, together with his brother Methodius, spread Christianity in the Slavic lands and created the Slavic alphabet.

Today Kirill, Fedor, and Mikhail celebrate their name days.