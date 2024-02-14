Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 14

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 4110 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103817 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131843 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173056 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170328 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277609 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34269 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97452 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94613 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101063 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 49354 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 4110 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277609 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 14179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131407 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104352 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120692 views
Actual
Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 14

Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 14

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31315 views

Today, February 14, marks the most romantic holiday of the year - St. Valentine's Day. There are several legends about the origin of this holiday.

Today, February 14, marks the most romantic holiday of the year - St. Valentine's Day, UNN reports.

There are several legends about the origin of this holiday. The most common one describes events that took place in the third century.

The Roman Emperor Claudius II believed that young men without wives and children were much better warriors. Therefore, he issued a decree prohibiting young men from marrying and starting families.

But this could not stop the hearts of the lovers. The warriors and their chosen ones were secretly married by a priest named Valentіn.

Claudius II was informed about the priest. The emperor was furious and ordered the priest to be captured and executed. 

It is believed that Valentine was beheaded in February 270.

The first heart-shaped valentines were given by lovers in Europe in the eighteenth century. The holiday began to gain gradual popularity in the nineteenth century.

Ukraine began celebrating Valentine's Day in the mid-1990s.

In contrast to Valentine's Day, today is the International Day of Loneliness.

This is an event for people who value their individuality, inner harmony, and personal space. But at the same time, they are looking for true love and sincere feelings, rather than preferring short-term relationships.

Today, there are two holidays for book lovers. In particular, in 2006, Australia launched Library Lovers' Day.

The event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable role that libraries play in our society, the dedication of librarians and the love of books and reading.  

In the United States, in turn, Book Giving Day was introduced in 2012. The purpose of the event is to remind people that a good book is still one of the best and most valuable gifts.

February 14  is also the Day of Pygmy Chimpanzees (bonobos).

These cute animals share 98.7% of their genetic makeup with humans. Bonobos are distinguished from common chimpanzees by their more peaceful nature, matriarchal society, and complex social relationships.

Today is also the Ferris Wheel Day.

This attraction was designed by American engineer George Ferris and presented in 1893 at an exhibition in Chicago.

The tallest Ferris wheel was built for the Dubai World Expo. It is 210 meters high.

In addition,  on February 14, many countries around the world are holding events to mark World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day.

Congenital heart disease is one of the leading causes of infant mortality. According to statistics, 1% of newborns are diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Cyril the Equal-to-the-Apostles, who, together with his brother Methodius, spread Christianity in the Slavic lands and created the Slavic alphabet.

Today Kirill, Fedor, and Mikhail celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
australiaAustralia
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
chicagoChicago

Contact us about advertising