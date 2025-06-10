Court reduced the bail for the former head of the State Special Communications Service Shchyhol

The High Anti-Corruption Court has reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the State Special Communications Service, Yuriy Shchygol, from UAH 20 million to UAH 18 million. He is a suspect in the case of embezzlement of UAH 62 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court decision in the Register of Court Decisions.

"The preventive measure in the form of bail shall be changed in terms of the amount of bail, namely, to reduce the amount of bail for the suspect (Shchygol - ed.) from 20,000,000 (twenty million) to the amount of 18,000,000 (eighteen million) hryvnias," the ruling reads.

SAP and NABU have notified the head of the State Special Communications Service, his deputy and others of suspicion of embezzling more than UAH 62 million.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the leadership of the State Special Communications Service - the head of the agency, Yuriy Shchygol, and his deputy, Viktor Zhora.

The High Anti-Corruption Court later remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 25 million the former head of the State Special Communications Service Yuriy Shchygol.