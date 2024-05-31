VAKS confiscated almost UAH 2 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet - GBR

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has recovered Securities and funds totaling more than UAH 1.8 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet and is represented in Ukraine by your betting company. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN.

Details

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of justice to apply a sanction in the form of recovery of assets to the state income. The decision was made based on the materials of the criminal proceedings of the state Bureau of Investigation. Securities and funds totaling more than UAH 1.8 billion were collected to the state revenue - the message says.

It is noted that the state Bureau of Investigation, together with the SBU, the Ministry of Justice, the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, the state financial monitoring service of Ukraine and the NBU, established a connection between Sia Royal Pay Europe and the Russian bookmaker 1xBet, represented in Ukraine by your betting Company LLC, and other companies and persons whose actions were committed to the detriment of the national interests and national security of our state under the imposed legal regime of martial law.

Currently, by decree of the president of Ukraine, Sia Royal Pay Europe has been sanctioned for 5 years, and your betting Company LLC has been sanctioned for a period of 50 years.

The state Bureau of investigation, together with other government agencies, confirmed that the Ukrainian bank accounts of SIA ROYAL PAY EUROPE contain funds related to Russian business and capital, totaling more than 1.8 billion hryvnia equivalent without appropriate confirmation of their sources of origin. Based on court decisions, the state Bureau of Investigation seized these funds in June 2023 and transferred them to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes - they add it to the state Bureau of Investigation.

recall

Tbk LLC is nominally owned by Ukrainian citizens. At the same time, the 1xBet brand itself, according to InformNapalm journalists, is controlled by Russian citizens Roman Semiokhin, Sergey Karshkov and Dmitry Kazorin.

By Decree No. 14/2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the introduction of economic sanctions against Royal Pay Europe.