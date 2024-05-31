ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

VAKS confiscated almost UAH 2 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet - GBR

VAKS confiscated almost UAH 2 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet - GBR

Kyiv  •  UNN

The state Bureau of Investigation, together with the SBU, the Ministry of Justice, the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, the state financial monitoring service of Ukraine and the NBU, established a link between Sia Royal Pay Europe and the Russian bookmaker 1xBet.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has recovered Securities and funds totaling more than UAH 1.8 billion from Sia Royal Pay Europe, which is associated with the Russian bookmaker 1xBet and is represented in Ukraine by your betting company. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN.

Details

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of justice to apply a sanction in the form of recovery of assets to the state income. The decision was made based on the materials of the criminal proceedings of the state Bureau of Investigation. Securities and funds totaling more than UAH 1.8 billion were collected to the state revenue

- the message says.

It is noted that the state Bureau of Investigation, together with the SBU, the Ministry of Justice, the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, the state financial monitoring service of Ukraine and the NBU, established a connection between Sia Royal Pay Europe and the Russian bookmaker 1xBet, represented in Ukraine by your betting Company LLC, and other companies and persons whose actions were committed to the detriment of the national interests and national security of our state under the imposed legal regime of martial law.

Currently, by decree of the president of Ukraine, Sia Royal Pay Europe has been sanctioned for 5 years, and your betting Company LLC has been sanctioned for a period of 50 years.

The state Bureau of investigation, together with other government agencies, confirmed that the Ukrainian bank accounts of SIA ROYAL PAY EUROPE contain funds related to Russian business and capital, totaling more than 1.8 billion hryvnia equivalent without appropriate confirmation of their sources of origin. Based on court decisions, the state Bureau of Investigation seized these funds in June 2023 and transferred them to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes

- they add it to the state Bureau of Investigation.

recall

Tbk LLC is nominally owned by Ukrainian citizens. At the same time, the 1xBet brand itself, according to InformNapalm journalists, is controlled by Russian citizens Roman Semiokhin, Sergey Karshkov and Dmitry Kazorin.

By Decree No. 14/2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the introduction of economic sanctions against Royal Pay Europe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

