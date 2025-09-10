Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame enters the electric car market with a model on par with Bugatti

$41.120.13
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 10195 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 29152 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 46691 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 41093 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 27615 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 32661 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 22687 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 48758 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 100446 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 29118 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 20241 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 46653 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 41064 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 100434 views
Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame enters the electric car market with a model on par with Bugatti

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Home appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology has announced its first ultra-luxury electric car, which is set to compete with Bugatti. The model will be unveiled at CES in the USA at the end of 2025, with mass production planned for 2027.

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame enters the electric car market with a model on par with Bugatti
Dreame EV. Photo: Carnewschina

Home appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology announced the debut of its first "ultraluxury" electric car. The company plans to state that the new product will be able to compete with the legendary Bugatti sports cars. The model is planned to be presented at the CES exhibition in the USA at the end of 2025, writes UNN with reference to Carnewschina.

Details

Renders were shared by Dreame Technology founder Yu Hao on his social networks, and the physical presentation is scheduled for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States later this year, the publication writes.

Inside, the car is designed in a modern style, emphasized by a two-spoke steering wheel and an integrated large-format display. Dreame positions its debut model as an "ultraluxury all-electric" car, which is an "analogue" of the legendary Bugatti Veyron.

Dreame's official entry into the automotive market was confirmed by the company on August 28, 2025, stating that the first production model will appear in 2027. The manufacturer is also considering building a factory in Berlin, near the Tesla factory. In addition, according to the Chinese publication Jiemian, Dreame is cooperating with the French banking group BNP Paribas to ensure the brand's entry into international markets.

Reference

The Bugatti Veyron is one of the most famous and luxurious supercars in the world, produced from 2005 to 2015. Under its hood is an eight-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers, developing over 1000 horsepower in the base version, and in the Super Sport version, the power reaches about 1200 hp. Thanks to this, the Veyron accelerates to a hundred in approximately 2.5 seconds, and its top speed exceeds 400 km/h.

Robotaxi goes beyond Austin, Texas: Tesla opens self-driving car to everyone04.09.25, 09:36 • 2507 views

Alona Utkina

