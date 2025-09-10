Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame enters the electric car market with a model on par with Bugatti

Dreame EV. Photo: Carnewschina

Home appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology announced the debut of its first "ultraluxury" electric car. The company plans to state that the new product will be able to compete with the legendary Bugatti sports cars. The model is planned to be presented at the CES exhibition in the USA at the end of 2025, writes UNN with reference to Carnewschina.

Details

Renders were shared by Dreame Technology founder Yu Hao on his social networks, and the physical presentation is scheduled for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States later this year, the publication writes.

Inside, the car is designed in a modern style, emphasized by a two-spoke steering wheel and an integrated large-format display. Dreame positions its debut model as an "ultraluxury all-electric" car, which is an "analogue" of the legendary Bugatti Veyron.

Dreame's official entry into the automotive market was confirmed by the company on August 28, 2025, stating that the first production model will appear in 2027. The manufacturer is also considering building a factory in Berlin, near the Tesla factory. In addition, according to the Chinese publication Jiemian, Dreame is cooperating with the French banking group BNP Paribas to ensure the brand's entry into international markets.

Reference

The Bugatti Veyron is one of the most famous and luxurious supercars in the world, produced from 2005 to 2015. Under its hood is an eight-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers, developing over 1000 horsepower in the base version, and in the Super Sport version, the power reaches about 1200 hp. Thanks to this, the Veyron accelerates to a hundred in approximately 2.5 seconds, and its top speed exceeds 400 km/h.

