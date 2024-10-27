Uzbekistan elects new parliament: what happens in elections without opposition
Kyiv • UNN
Parliamentary elections have begun in Uzbekistan, where all parties are loyal to President Mirziyoyev. Electoral reforms have been carried out after constitutional changes, but there are no opposition parties.
On Sunday, parliamentary elections started in Uzbekistan, which will lead to the formation of a legislative body loyal to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Reuters reports UNN.
Details
The elections were held in the absence of opposition parties, although some changes in the electoral procedure were introduced after the constitutional reform.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has been in power since 2016, has gained popularity through liberal economic reforms and the easing of severe restrictions on political, religious and media freedoms left by his predecessor.
