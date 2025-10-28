Usyk remains the best heavyweight boxer in the world - The Ring ranking

$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 35572 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 52978 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 67598 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 55699 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 57714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41021 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43260 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37360 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35203 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29026 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM
Wall Street indices hit new records amid US-China trade talks and expected Fed rate cutOctober 27, 04:58 PM
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupationOctober 27, 05:11 PM
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has diedOctober 27, 06:47 PM
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 67598 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 99907 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 122064 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM
Usyk remains the best heavyweight boxer in the world - The Ring ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

Oleksandr Usyk continues to top The Ring's ranking of the world's best heavyweights. Fabio Wardley moved up in the rankings after defeating Joseph Parker, becoming a contender for a fight with Usyk in 2026.

Usyk remains the best heavyweight boxer in the world - The Ring ranking

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk continues to top the ranking of the world's best heavyweights according to the authoritative specialized publication The Ring. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Following the Ukrainian in the top 10 is British Tyson Fury, who recently announced his retirement.

Another British boxer, Fabio Wardley, is next on the list after defeating Joseph Parker. The New Zealander, in turn, lost two positions.

"Thus, the Ipswich boxer put himself on track to challenge The Ring and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2026," the article says.

Recall

On October 26, WBA world heavyweight boxing champion Fabio Wardley (Great Britain) defeated interim WBO world champion Joseph Parker (New Zealand). Thus, Wardley gained the status of the main contender for a fight with the undisputed world heavyweight champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk-Fury trilogy canceled: Briton says he won't return to boxing25.10.25, 07:41 • 3678 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports