Usyk remains the best heavyweight boxer in the world - The Ring ranking

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk continues to top the ranking of the world's best heavyweights according to the authoritative specialized publication The Ring. This is reported by UNN.

Following the Ukrainian in the top 10 is British Tyson Fury, who recently announced his retirement.

Another British boxer, Fabio Wardley, is next on the list after defeating Joseph Parker. The New Zealander, in turn, lost two positions.

"Thus, the Ipswich boxer put himself on track to challenge The Ring and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2026," the article says.

On October 26, WBA world heavyweight boxing champion Fabio Wardley (Great Britain) defeated interim WBO world champion Joseph Parker (New Zealand). Thus, Wardley gained the status of the main contender for a fight with the undisputed world heavyweight champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

