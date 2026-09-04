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Usyk received a UPL bronze medal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

The first vice president of "Polissya," Oleksandr Usyk, received a bronze medal for the club's third-place finish in the 2025/2026 UPL season. "Polissya" beat "Kudrivka" 5:1.

Usyk received a UPL bronze medal

Ukrainian boxer and first vice president of Zhytomyr-based "Polissia" Oleksandr Usyk received a bronze medal based on the results of the 2025/2026 Ukrainian Championship season. This was reported by UNN, citing Usyk's and "Polissia's" social media accounts.

"Only today does San Sanych join our bronze medal winners," "Polissia" head coach Ruslan Rotan said in the locker room after the match against "Kudrivka." 

Usyk was presented with the bronze medal of the 2025/2026 Ukrainian Championship by club president Hennadii Butkevych. 

Usyk congratulated the "Polissia" players on their 5:1 victory over "Kudrivka," saying that the players could achieve more. 

"You can do more if you help one another. Take responsibility, play, enjoy yourselves. Be brave. They are afraid too. But the winner is the one who keeps going to the end," Usyk said

"A medal that symbolizes great effort," Usyk wrote on Instagram, posting a photo with the medal. 

Additional information

At the end of the 2025/2026 season, Zhytomyr-based "Polissia" finished third in the Ukrainian Premier League, trailing only "LNZ" and "Shakhtar," which won the championship. 

Usyk has long been a player for "Polissia," but he has played only two matches for the "Wolves." The first was at the Winter Cup friendly tournament in February 2022, and the second was also at the Winter Cup in January this year. 

In March this year, Usyk became the first vice president of the "Polissia" football club. 

Recall 

WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk decided to relinquish all of his championship belts in the heavyweight division. However, according to the boxer, he is not leaving the sport. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Shakhtar (Donetsk)
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk