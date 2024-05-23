ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Usyk can keep the world champion's belt until the rematch with Fury

Usyk can keep the world champion's belt until the rematch with Fury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22947 views

Oleksandr Usyk can retain his IBF heavyweight world title until his rematch with Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian boxer has the right to request a postponement of the mandatory defense of his title.

IBF President Darryl Peeples confirmed that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has the right to request a postponement of his mandatory title defense, but his team has not yet made such a request. At the same time, Usyk's promoter plans to ask the IBF to postpone the mandatory fight until the rematch with Tyson Fury, amid possible deprivation of the championship title, UNN reports citing World boxing news.

Details

IBF President Darryl Peeples said that Usyk has the right to ask for a postponement of the mandatory defense, but his team has not yet made such a request.

The WBN contacted Usyk's promoter, Oleksandr Krasiuk, in connection with information about Usyk's possible title revocation. However, Usyk intends to appeal to the IBF to postpone his mandatory fight until the rematch with Tyson Fury.

Ukraine appeals to the IOC over the admission of wrestlers who support the war to the Olympic Games22.05.24, 19:15 • 27745 views

"Of course, we will ask the IBF for an exception," Krasiuk said.

Krasiuk's statements give a big advantage to the organizers of the upcoming fight between Hrgovich and Daniel Dubois, scheduled for June 1. Some fight participants have expressed the opinion that the IBF may strip Usyk of his title next week and the title will be on the line. However, according to the WBN, this is not the case and Usyk has every chance of retaining his undisputed title until and after the rematch with Fury.

Peeples, addressing Lance Pugmire, noted that according to IBF rules, any current champion has the right to apply for an exception to any rule of the organization. These words of Peeples clearly show that the IBF is ready to give Usyk the opportunity to retain his status. Since the six-month delay in the Fury fight was not Usyk's fault, he should be granted at least a six-month grace period to negotiate and organize a meeting with the winner of the Hrgovic vs. Dubois fight before December.

American company buys Italian FC Inter23.05.24, 09:18 • 15178 views

Thus, Usyk has the opportunity to first fulfill his obligations to Fury, Hrgovic or Dubois before continuing to comply with the terms of the WBC, WBO and WBA.

The news came as an unpleasant surprise to Anthony Joshua, Usyk's longtime rival, who had hoped to challenge the winner of Hrgovic vs. Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.

After the Fury fights are over and the IBF mandatory defenses are resolved, the WBO will be next, with Joseph Parker emerging as the most likely contender if he remains undefeated. Joshua is focusing on the WBC mandatory defense, and Mahmoud Charr could be a candidate from the WBA.

From now on, Usyk will not be able to choose any of his opponents until he fulfills all his obligations to the sanctioning bodies.

Recall

British boxer Tyson Fury intends to hold a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing the fight for the world heavyweight championship.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

