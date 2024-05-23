Usyk can keep the world champion's belt until the rematch with Fury

IBF President Darryl Peeples confirmed that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has the right to request a postponement of his mandatory title defense, but his team has not yet made such a request. At the same time, Usyk's promoter plans to ask the IBF to postpone the mandatory fight until the rematch with Tyson Fury, amid possible deprivation of the championship title, UNN reports citing World boxing news.

IBF President Darryl Peeples said that Usyk has the right to ask for a postponement of the mandatory defense, but his team has not yet made such a request.

The WBN contacted Usyk's promoter, Oleksandr Krasiuk, in connection with information about Usyk's possible title revocation. However, Usyk intends to appeal to the IBF to postpone his mandatory fight until the rematch with Tyson Fury.

"Of course, we will ask the IBF for an exception," Krasiuk said.

Krasiuk's statements give a big advantage to the organizers of the upcoming fight between Hrgovich and Daniel Dubois, scheduled for June 1. Some fight participants have expressed the opinion that the IBF may strip Usyk of his title next week and the title will be on the line. However, according to the WBN, this is not the case and Usyk has every chance of retaining his undisputed title until and after the rematch with Fury.

Peeples, addressing Lance Pugmire, noted that according to IBF rules, any current champion has the right to apply for an exception to any rule of the organization. These words of Peeples clearly show that the IBF is ready to give Usyk the opportunity to retain his status. Since the six-month delay in the Fury fight was not Usyk's fault, he should be granted at least a six-month grace period to negotiate and organize a meeting with the winner of the Hrgovic vs. Dubois fight before December.

Thus, Usyk has the opportunity to first fulfill his obligations to Fury, Hrgovic or Dubois before continuing to comply with the terms of the WBC, WBO and WBA.

The news came as an unpleasant surprise to Anthony Joshua, Usyk's longtime rival, who had hoped to challenge the winner of Hrgovic vs. Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.

After the Fury fights are over and the IBF mandatory defenses are resolved, the WBO will be next, with Joseph Parker emerging as the most likely contender if he remains undefeated. Joshua is focusing on the WBC mandatory defense, and Mahmoud Charr could be a candidate from the WBA.

From now on, Usyk will not be able to choose any of his opponents until he fulfills all his obligations to the sanctioning bodies.

British boxer Tyson Fury intends to hold a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing the fight for the world heavyweight championship.