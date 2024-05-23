American company buys Italian FC Inter

Oaktree Capital Management has become the new owner of Inter Milan. The takeover took place after the previous owner failed to meet the deadlines for repayment of debts of almost 400 million euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to Corriere dello sport.

Details

American investment company Oaktree has become the new owner of Inter football club. This happened after a three-year loan provided by Oaktree to Inter's holding company, which expired on May 21, 2024, with a total balance of about 395 million euros, was not repaid. In May 2021, when Inter suffered record financial losses for the 2020/2021 financial year, Oaktree provided Inter's holding companies with the necessary resources to stabilize the club's financial position and thus continue its operations, including guarantees of salary payments to players and employees.

Since Oaktree's emergency intervention, Inter have won the eighth and ninth Italian Cups, captured the sixth, seventh and eighth Super Cups, won the 20th Scudetto and a historic second star, and reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2010.

"Oaktree is committed to achieving the best possible outcome for Inter's long-term prosperity, with a particular focus on the operational and financial stability of the club and its stakeholders. Oaktree has great respect for Inter's history, players' passion, and fans' loyalty, and appreciates the club's significant role in the city of Milan, Italy and the global sports community," the press release reads.

