04:14 PM • 2162 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 7582 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15320 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14679 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23422 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22235 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19083 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23187 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24937 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27652 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Used by Celts 23,000 years ago: archaeologists discovered a skull trepanation tool in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Scientists have found an ancient Celtic surgical scalpel, 2,300 years old, used for skull trepanation. This discovery was made at a Celtic settlement site in the Masovian Voivodeship.

Used by Celts 23,000 years ago: archaeologists discovered a skull trepanation tool in Poland

In Poland, archaeologists have discovered a 2,300-year-old skull surgery tool. The discovery was made at the site of an ancient Celtic settlement in the Masovian Voivodeship, UNN reports with reference to Live Science.

Details

The find turned out to be an ancient surgical scalpel used for trepanation of the skull. This medical operation is common in many cultures around the world and has been known for over 5,000 years.

According to researchers, the Celts practiced trepanation. The tool itself has a blade that turns into a spike. It could be attached to a wooden handle.

The uniqueness of this find also lies in the fact that the Celts did not go so far to the northeast, i.e., to the territory of modern Poland, the study says.

Recall

In the Saqqara necropolis, the tomb of Prince Woser-If-Re with pink doors that cannot be opened was discovered. Archaeologists found statues and chairs belonging to the prince, as well as a second entrance with the cartouche of King Neferirkare.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the WorldTechnologies
Poland