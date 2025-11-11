Used by Celts 23,000 years ago: archaeologists discovered a skull trepanation tool in Poland

In Poland, archaeologists have discovered a 2,300-year-old skull surgery tool. The discovery was made at the site of an ancient Celtic settlement in the Masovian Voivodeship, UNN reports with reference to Live Science.

Details

The find turned out to be an ancient surgical scalpel used for trepanation of the skull. This medical operation is common in many cultures around the world and has been known for over 5,000 years.

According to researchers, the Celts practiced trepanation. The tool itself has a blade that turns into a spike. It could be attached to a wooden handle.

The uniqueness of this find also lies in the fact that the Celts did not go so far to the northeast, i.e., to the territory of modern Poland, the study says.

Recall

