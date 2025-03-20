USA: Negotiations with Russia and Ukraine will be possible only after a ceasefire is reached
Kyiv • UNN
The US stated that the technical negotiations in Saudi Arabia will focus on security issues. Peace talks are possible only after a ceasefire is reached.
The United States has stated that the technical talks to be held in Saudi Arabia will focus on security and practical issues, and that peace talks can only begin after a ceasefire is reached. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.
When you have observers, it's not discussed, none of that will be discussed. Nothing will be discussed with either Russia or Ukraine until a ceasefire is reached, and then we can move on to talking about specific issues about how to implement security as we move forward.
In addition
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.
On March 15, the President of Ukraine formed a delegation to interact with Ukraine's international partners in order to ensure the negotiation process to achieve a just peace and approved its composition, headed by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.