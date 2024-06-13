US will not take Patriot from Poland to give it to Ukraine - Austin
Kyiv • UNN
The United States will not change the coverage of the Patriot missile defense system in Poland and is working with other countries to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs, including Patriot and other air defense systems, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.
I've seen the press reports and what I want to say is this. There will be no change in our Patriot coverage in Poland, I know it's been reported, but no, there is no change for Poland. To give Ukraine what it needs, we are working with others to give Ukraine the capabilities it needs
Addendum
AP reported, citing sources, that the United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system.
The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, commenting on media reports about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine, said that the transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous.