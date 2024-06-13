US will not take Patriot from Poland to give it to Ukraine - Austin

There will be no change in Patriot coverage in Poland. The United States is working with others to provide Ukraine with what it needs. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I've seen the press reports and what I want to say is this. There will be no change in our Patriot coverage in Poland, I know it's been reported, but no, there is no change for Poland. To give Ukraine what it needs, we are working with others to give Ukraine the capabilities it needs - Austin said.

The US calls on others to provide Ukraine with not only Patriot but also other air defense systems

Addendum

AP reported, citing sources, that the United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system.

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, commenting on media reports about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine, said that the transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous.