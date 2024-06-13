ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US calls on others to provide Ukraine with not only Patriot but also other air defense systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States calls on other countries to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, such as Patriot and NASAMS, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities against Russian attacks.

The United States devotes a lot of time to urging others to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine, not only Patriot, but also NASAMS. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing, and added that he had no announcements about Patriot today, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Regarding Patriot. Air defense has been a priority of mine for months now, and we've been emphasizing every time that we need to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine, but not only that. I, President Biden, Jake Sullivan, Blinken, and I spend a lot of time urging others to provide additional capabilities, not just Patriot, but NASAMS, other capabilities that Ukraine needs. And also interceptors to strengthen these platforms

- Austin said.

He said he had no announcements about Patriot today.

"But we are constantly working with our Ukrainian partners and we will do everything we can to provide them with the capabilities they need as quickly as possible," Austin said.

Addendum

AP reported, citing sources, that the US would send Ukraine another Patriot missile system .

Commenting on media reports about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that the transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

