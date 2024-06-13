The US calls on others to provide Ukraine with not only Patriot but also other air defense systems

The United States devotes a lot of time to urging others to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine, not only Patriot, but also NASAMS. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing, and added that he had no announcements about Patriot today, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Regarding Patriot. Air defense has been a priority of mine for months now, and we've been emphasizing every time that we need to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine, but not only that. I, President Biden, Jake Sullivan, Blinken, and I spend a lot of time urging others to provide additional capabilities, not just Patriot, but NASAMS, other capabilities that Ukraine needs. And also interceptors to strengthen these platforms - Austin said.

He said he had no announcements about Patriot today.

"But we are constantly working with our Ukrainian partners and we will do everything we can to provide them with the capabilities they need as quickly as possible," Austin said.

Addendum

AP reported, citing sources, that the US would send Ukraine another Patriot missile system .

Commenting on media reports about the US decision to transfer another Patriot from Poland to Ukraine, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that the transfer of the entire Patriot battery to Ukraine is dangerous.