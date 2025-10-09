US will defend Finland if Russia attacks it - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that he would defend Finland if Russia attacked it. Trump made this statement during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the White House, as reported by UNN.

I would defend them. They are part of NATO. But I don't think Russia will attack Finland. - said Trump.

Trump also stated that Spain, "frankly, perhaps should be kicked out of NATO" for its low level of military spending.

You should call them and find out why they are doing so well, because thanks to many of our actions they are doing well, they have no excuse not to do it, but that's okay, maybe we should kick them out of NATO, frankly - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table.