US warns South Korea and Taiwan of 100% tariffs if they refuse to invest in American manufacturing

Howard Lutnick. Photo: Bloomberg

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick issued an ultimatum to leading global semiconductor manufacturers. During an event in New York State on Friday, January 16, 2026, he made it clear that access to the American market for Taiwanese and South Korean companies would depend on their willingness to build factories within the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration plans to use tax pressure as the main incentive for relocating high-tech facilities. Lutnick emphasized that companies that ignore calls for investment will face a doubling of the cost of their products at the border.

Everyone who wants to create memory has two options: they can pay a 100% tariff or build in America. If they don't build in America, the tariff will likely be 100%. - stated Howard Lutnick.

Who is the pressure aimed at?

The warning primarily concerns the market leaders in memory chips and components for artificial intelligence:

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix (South Korea);

TSMC and other leading Taiwanese firms.

This statement was made against the backdrop of the groundbreaking ceremony for a giant factory of the American company Micron Technology, which is already investing billions of dollars in the development of domestic production in New York.

New White House strategy

Although President Donald Trump has so far refrained from immediately imposing tariffs on semiconductors, the Department of Commerce is already conducting aggressive negotiations with partners. The administration's goal is to radically reduce U.S. dependence on imports of critical technologies and restore the dominance of American industry.