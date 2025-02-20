US Vice President J.D. Vance has defended President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said that the end of the war is near. Vance said this at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

How are you going to end the war if you don't talk to Russia? I really believe that we are on the verge of peace in Europe for the first time in three years - Vance said.

Addendum

Vance warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against "attacking" US President Donald Trump, sayingthat publicly "slandering" him could only backfire.

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Volz sees the possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva harshly criticized White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump amid the latter's statements about President Zelensky.