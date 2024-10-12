US undecided voters favor Trump on wars in Ukraine and Israel - WSJ poll
A WSJ poll shows that voters in 7 key US states favor Trump over Harris on the issue of war in Ukraine and the Middle East.
In seven swing states that usually determine the fate of presidential elections, voters prefer Donald Trump to Kamala Harris on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. This is stated in a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal in these states, UNN reports.
The Wall Street Journal notes that with the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East looming over the US presidential election, voters are favoring former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris on the question of who will better lead the country through both conflicts.
Trump leads Harris among undecided voters, 50% to 39%, on the question of who would handle the Russian war in Ukraine better, and has a larger advantage, 48% to 33%, on the question of who would handle the war between Israel and Hamas better. The Republican candidate pointed to his tenure in the White House as a time of relative peace around the world and said, without providing details, that he would be able to quickly resolve both conflicts if he wins the November election.
In both cases, the Republican candidate is also favored by independent voters, i.e., those who are not regular supporters of either party. Almost half of them said Trump is the best person to resolve the war in Ukraine, and 43% said he would be the best person to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas.
The WSJ poll was conducted from September 28 to October 8, with 2,100 voters in seven key US states, with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points in both directions.
Donald Trump rejected Fox News' offer of a new presidential debate with Kamala Harris. He said that the voting has already begun, and further discussions are pointless.
