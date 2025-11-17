US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approval

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that President Donald Trump's proposal to pay $2,000 in tariff "dividends" to U.S. citizens would require congressional approval. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bessent, the announced payments by the White House chief require the support of the legislature for their implementation.

We'll see. We need legislation for that - said the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

The publication indicates that, according to various data, Trump's plan could cost the U.S. government twice as much as projected to be received in 2025.

The committee responsible for the federal budget, ... estimated the preliminary cost of the proposal at $600 billion if the dividends are distributed according to the principle of government stimulus payments during the COVID-19 pandemic - the article states.

The media adds that at the end of the fiscal year, which ended in September, the net income of the United States from customs duties amounted to $195 billion. At the same time, many economists predict that for the entire 2025 calendar year, the country will receive about $300 billion.

Recall

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that every U.S. citizen would receive $2,000 from the revenue generated by new tariffs. He also noted that the U.S. is receiving trillions of dollars, and the country will pay its debt to its citizens.

