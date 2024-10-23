US to provide Ukraine with up to $20 billion in additional aid - Shmyhal
The United States will provide up to $20 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as part of a $50 billion support package from the G7 and the EU. The funds will be raised from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2025.
According to Mr. Shmyhal, the funds will be raised by using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
“This week, the EU and the UK also made similar decisions. The funds from our partners will be used to cover the most important financial needs of Ukraine in 2025. With this assistance, our allies are creating a solid foundation for Ukraine's economic and financial stability,” the Prime Minister added.
He also thanked the United States for its support.
“This is an important investment in the security of Europe and the whole world,” Shmyhal summarized.
