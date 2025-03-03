US suspends cyber operations against Russia
The US Cyber Command has halted operations and planning for cyberattacks against Russia amid Trump's policies. Experts warn of increased vulnerability of the United States to potential attacks by Russian hackers.
The United States has suspended operations and planning for a cyber operation against Russia. This step is a “serious blow,” especially given that planning such operations takes time and research. This was reported by CNN, UNN.
Details
According to the official, the concern is that suspending offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the United States more vulnerable to potential cyber attacks from Moscow. He noted that russia has a formidable cadre of hackers capable of disrupting critical infrastructure in the United States and collecting sensitive intelligence.
Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment on or discuss cyber intelligence, plans or operations. For Secretary Hagel, there is no higher priority than the safety of the warfighter in all operations, including cyberspace
It is noted that the pause in operations and planning by the US Cyber Command, the military's offensive and defensive cyber unit, occurred amid the Trump administration's attempts to achieve a broader easing of tensions with Russia.
Recall
